‘Khupe Won’t Get A Cent From MDC Political Funds’: Mwonzora

By Thandiwe Garusa

MDC T leader Douglas Mwonzora Friday dismissed reports that the opposition party had split into two formations with the other faction led by former Vice President Thokozani Khupe.

Last week, Mwonzora suspended Khupe as VP.

However, the next day, Khupe told journalists it was instead Mwonzora who had been expelled from the MDC-T after approaching the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and informing it his party would contest the March 26 local council and parliamentary by-elections as the MDC Alliance.

“The executive meeting noted the declarations made recently by Dr. Khupe that there was a split within the party and that she was the leader of her group in the Parliament, and they were entitled to political party’s funding under the Political Parties (Finance) Act,” Mwonzora said at a press conference Friday.

The MDC-T received $149 850 000 from the government coffers this week, and according to Mwonzora, Khupe will not receive anything from the funds as she had left the opposition party.

“The national executive completely rejected the declaration of a split. There is no split within the MDC party. This is because when Dr. Khupe had her press conference at the McDonald Hall in Mzilikazi she was accompanied by only two MPs Nomvula Mguni and Gilbert Mangena.

“That can hardly be described as a split and after her declaration, none of the MPs followed her or expressed solidarity with her. We are also happy to note that 100% of our provinces rejected the call for a split and they were led by the Bulawayo province,” Mwonzora added.

“Declaration of a split does not exist. It is not a concept or a term that exists at law anywhere. It is not provided for in our MDC constitution. It is also not provided for in the national Constitution of Zimbabwe or anywhere in the legislation.”

Mwonzora added: “Dr. Khupe is no longer a member of our party, according to her, she is now the president of a political party. We do not know what that political party is going to be called but definitely not MDC-T. Dr. Khupe will not be allowed to use our name, our symbols.”