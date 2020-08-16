Khupe’s Youths Join Chorus In Condemning Rights Violations

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

YOUTHS aligned to the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T have blasted government over an ongoing State crackdown on the opposition and government critics.

For the past weeks, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has taken unprecedented national and international condemnation for visiting abuses on opposition activists, lawyers, journalists and rights defenders.

However, despite the crackdown, the MDC-T has been conspicuously silent on the suppression of citizen rights.

But on Saturday, youths aligned to Khupe’s smaller MDC-T joined the chorus of condemnation on government over the abuses.

“The (MDC-T) youth wing is worried about the deteriorating socio-economic and political situation in Zimbabwe which has seen the country experiencing a sad episode of abuse by the government of the day,” said Alfred Dzirutwe, the party’s youth assembly acting secretary-general.

“The government is using State-controlled institutions to attack perceived enemies of the State, through abductions, arrests, and harassment of political activists, civil rights leaders, human rights defenders, and journalists.

“This trend has become the order of the day. This conduct is indeed unacceptable, evil and against the basic tenets of democracy, justice, rule of law and constitutional supremacy,” he said.

Dzirutwe went on to call upon the government to listen and address the concerns of its citizens.

“We call upon the government to deeply introspect and attend to the economic, social, and political rights and freedoms of its citizens. It is an obligation that the government must fulfil. Zimbabwe is indeed in a crisis. We are a broken nation and in deep despair with no solution in sight,” he added.

The MDC-T youths also bemoaned rampant corruption in government which they said had affected all the sectors of the economy.

“As a country, we are engulfed in endemic and systematic corruption which has collapsed all sectors of the economy with the catch and release syndrome which has left many citizens questioning the government’s seriousness in fighting the pandemic,” said Dzirutwe.

He also blamed the government for failing to prioritise the country‘s health system in the wake of the deadly Covid-19 outbreak.

“The health system which was once an envy of many is now in the intensive care unit and non-existent. Hospitals have become death traps, with mortality rates skyrocketing.

“The economy has collapsed under the watchful eye of a corrupt and a greedy government which is allergic to constructive criticism and transparency,” added Dzirutwe.