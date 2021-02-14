Kids Under 10 Prone To New Covid-19 Strain – Mliswa-Chikoka 

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A SENIOR government official has warned the new virulent Covid-19 strain could claim the lives of children aged 10 years and below, a demographic group which has so far recorded low, next to zero, fatalities due to the global pandemic.

Fewer children have fallen sick with Covid-19 or died compared to adults.

However, Mashonaland West provincial minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said authorities overseeing the welfare of juveniles sheltered in children’s homes must not lower their guard as health experts had predicted the new potent Covid-19 strain could infect 10-year-olds and under.

“It has been said Covid-19 doesn’t affect children, but the new strain is said to result in infections in kids aged 10 years and below. Let us keep our children safe and not just allow people to come into our homes,” she said.

“I am, however, impressed by the vigilance by our administrators (in children’s shelters). I have not received a single report of Covid-19 in our homes which is very good,” said Mliswa-Chikoka, adding visitors should be thoroughly screened for the disease.

The minister, who recently survived Covid-19, urged the public to religiously observe World Health Organisation (WHO) coronavirus prevention and containment protocols that include masking up, hand sanitising and social distancing.

Mliswa-Chikoka reiterated the highly infectious disease was real and devastating.

“Covid-19 is a disease you cannot wish on your worst enemy, let us remain vigilant.”

Last week, Mliswa-Chikoka handed over a donation of an assortment of foodstuffs to seven children’s homes, namely; Good Shepherd in Chinhoyi, Kadoma Training Institute, Keegan (Zvimba), Vimbaishe (Zvimba), Glory-to-Glory (Norton), Eden (Mhangura) and Hurungwe Centre.