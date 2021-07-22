Kikky Badass Hogs Limelight With ‘Dirty’ Video

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

TALENTED rapper, Kikky Badass has once again hogged the limelight with a raunchy video of her newly released track Simudza Gumbo with hip hop chanter, Crooger featuring GT Beats.

The collaboration has set tongues wagging as the entertainment bad girl went all in with the explicit lyrics and visuals.

The video directed by Nicom Muza features a clique of half dressed video vixens giving off strip club vibes.

The single drawn from the 80’s war chant with the same title, dropped Tuesday but with a wholly different context.

Despite Kikky Badass slaying vocals in the track which clearly outdid Crooger and GT Beats fans stated the song swayed from Zimbabwean culture.

“The song is lit but our culture is different from American, people won’t appreciate but it’s good,” commented one fan, Hopewell Tatenda.

Another Kelvin Jasi wrote, “I understand how Zim community might negatively judge this, but Kikky is a heavy machine. She killed it on the beat more than many Americans we know.”

“Kikky you are our own Nicky Minaj” applauded one Proud Mapwashike comparing the songbird to American rap queen, Nicki Minaj.

Kikky is however no stranger to offending tradition having featured as a video vixen in Enzo Ishall’s 50 Magate.