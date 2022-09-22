Kikky Badass shares x-rated OnlyFans account, sets social media ablaze

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL rapper Kikky Badass has once again hogged the limelight after sharing her OnlyFans, a social media platform known for pornography.

The platform is known for hosting x-rated adult content, with porn stars charging their fans for explicit visuals.

OnlyFans, founded in 2016 has recently witnessed an increase in its fans and creators, offering celebrities a site to charge for their exclusive content ranging from fitness videos to porn via monthly membership.

The musician who is not new to controversy shared a raunchy image of herself on her Instagram story captioned ‘only fans.com subscribe’.

In another post she revealed she joined the platform back in 2020.

Several netizens trolled her over the decision with one audacious_mubaiwa commenting “ndiyo art yacho here?”

Users, @malloti and @kxng_tanaka applauded the move writing, “get your coins sis”, “millionaire loading”.

@taguma added, “we saw this coming”.

In 2021 Hollywood stars Bella Thorne, Blac Chyna, Tyga and Cardi B were among the top earners on OnlyFans raking in over US$10 million a month.