Killer cop in court for stabbing fellow police officer 

By Tinei Tuhwe

A POLICE detective stationed at CID Mwenezi has appeared before a Karoi magistrate facing allegations of murder.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) the accused, Farai Simudzirai (42), was drinking beer with Mirirai Chiweza on April 21, 2024, at a night club in Karoi where the now deceased police officer Privilege Hove was also drinking.

The court heard that a dispute arose between Simudzirai and other patrons which forced Chiweza and the now deceased to intervene in an attempt to stop the dispute.

“A dispute ensued as a result of a misunderstanding between the accused and other patrons.”

The accused was dragged outside in an attempt to prevent him from disputing with other drinkers.

While outside the court heard that the accused attacked Chiweza and the now deceased with an okapi and fled from the scene.

“He allegedly drew an okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Hove once in the stomach before vanishing in the darkness. “

Hove was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare where he died upon admission.

The accused was remanded in custody to May 8, and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.