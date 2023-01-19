Killer cop Muvevi tells police he just wanted to visit Chimoioa as videos of interrogation leak

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

KILLER cop Jaison Muvevi, who was arrested Tuesday in Mozambique after a cross border chase, told Criminal Investigations Department (CID) detectives he just wanted to visit Chimoio in the neighbouring country.

The former detective who allegedly shot and killed three people, including his prophet as well as a 20-year-old bartender for as yet to be ascertained reasons, can be seen laughing off questions by officers in one of many videos of his interrogation making rounds online.

Muvevi seemed unfazed in three videos viewed by NewZimbabwe.com, going so far as threatening not to answer police questions in one of them.

“I just wanted to visit Chimoio; I wanted to be in the city,” said Muvevi before breaking into laughter and asking an officer to tie his loose shoelaces.

He appeared in court Wednesday and was further detained to allow winding up of police investigations.

In another Muvevi demands to be questioned by one officer only.

“I am answering questions from this officer in brief, if you start asking me a lot of questions I will keep quiet; that is my right and as police officers you know that,” he said and proceeded to reveal details of his escape from Mutare.

“At Mutare Boys High school, I arrived while walking in bushes near roads. I knew the police were looking for me. I would just hide in the tall grass whenever I feared being caught.

“At the game park I hid in the toilet and could hear voices of those searching for me, I took time there as I was asking for the entrance.

“After I left, as I was searching for food, you know I am human I also wanted to eat, I could hear guns being corked.”

At court, Muvevi again appeared unshaken. He ignored the seemingly uncomfortable leg-irons and handcuffs on his way in and had time to throw a jab at journalists jostling for a shot on his exit.

“Hamuneti nekutora mapikicha here? (Don’t you get tired of taking pictures?)” he asked with a sly smile and short snort.

Muvevi is expected to assist detectives with investigations in Wedza where he allegedly committed the crimes.