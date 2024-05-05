Killer nabbed after stabbing man, poking his eyes before throwing body into river

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

IN a harrowing murder case that occurred in Mashonaland West province, a 39-year-old man stabbed a villager, popped his eyes using a knife before throwing his lifeless body into a river in a bid to conceal the crime.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the murder through a post on social media.

“Police in Magunje have arrested Handsome Mamiyodwa (39) in connection with a case of murder which occurred along Sanyati river on April 28, 2024. The suspect stabbed Ian Zhou (36) on the chest and eyes with a knife after an argument.

“The victim died on the spot and was allegedly thrown in the river by the suspect,” said the police .

Meanwhile, cops in Bulawayo are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder which occurred in Njube on May 1, 2024.

“Unknown suspects stabbed the victim, Tinashe Mangwengwende (31) with a sharp object on the thigh for unknown reasons. The victim died upon admission at Mpilo Hospital. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”

In a related matter, police in Inyathi, Nkayi have arrested Beven Moyo (32) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Kenilworth Business Centre on May 1, 2024.

The suspect stabbed the victim, Lovemore Nqatha (52) on the neck with an okapi knife for unknown reasons.The victim died on the spot.