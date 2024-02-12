Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr reportedly aren’t rushing to make things official

Spread This News

Bang Showbiz

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with sports star Odell Beckham Jr is still “pretty casual”. The 43-year-old beauty and the 31-year-old sports star are “still hanging out” – but they aren’t rushing to make things official.

A source told PEOPLE: “Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious.” Kim previously attended Odell’s 90s-themed birthday party in New York City. The reality star was joined at the bash by the likes of Lori Harvey, Ashley Graham, and Emily Ratajkowski – but Kim’s presence prompted speculation about her relationship status. An insider shared: “It was a very fun party with a lot of fun people.”

Kim split from comedian Pete Davidson in 2022, and the brunette beauty previously insisted that she wasn’t in a hurry to find love. Kim – who has North, 10, Saint eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four, with her ex-husband Kanye West – told the ‘On Purpose’ podcast: “I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life.” Kim is also determined to learn from her past mistakes. The reality star – who was married to Kanye between 2014 and 2022.