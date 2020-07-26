Kim Kardashian breaks her silence amid divorce rumours

Spread This News











Channel24

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to ask the public for “compassion” as she addressed husband Kanye West’s mental health.

In case you missed it, Kanye West kicked off his campaign with a rally in Charleston on Sunday, just two weeks after announcing his bid to run for president.

At the rally, the rapper turned fashion mogul broke down in tears as he spoke of abortion – which included his confession that he and Kim thought about not having their eldest daughter North West.

A day later he went on social media, tweeting that Kim has been trying to get a doctor to lock him up – “like on the movie Get Out – and added that he’s been trying to divorce the reality star for the past two years.

Kim was reportedly “furious” about the things Kanye said at his rally and in his tweets. “She knows that he’s sick,” a source said. “Everyone knows that. She wants him to get well; she doesn’t want him to be like this. She’s really upset right now.”

As for the divorce rumours, a source tells People a “divorce had been in the process for several weeks”.

Another insider adds: “There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over.”

The couple were working together to amicably split and figure out a co-parenting plan that would be best for their kids.

“But now Kanye has, well, he has gone down a different path. Both in terms of deciding to announce his presidential bid, and also in terms of how he is choosing to express himself and the things he is choosing to say,” the source says.

Kim did not comment on any split rumours, but she did take to social media to talk about Kanye’s mental state in light of recent events.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday: “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

She added: “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kim described Kanye as a “brilliant but complicated person” and said while she “understands” he’s “subject to criticism because he is a public figure”, the family asks for “compassion and empathy” right now.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” she said. “I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”