Kim Kardashian ‘torn’ over divorcing Kanye West

Spread This News











Channel24

An insider says Kim Kardashian is “torn” over whether to divorce Kanye West or not.

Following his emotional rally amid his bid to run for president and his tweets in which he lashed out saying Kim was trying to get him locked up, the reality star flew out to Cody, Wyoming on Monday to talk to her husband and get him to agree to get medical attention.

The 39-year-old fears the rapper turned fashion mogul is suffering a serious bipolar episode.

In photographs of their meeting, Kim looked distraught as she broke down in tears, trying to reason with Kanye. She reportedly urged him not to run for president and “focus on his mental health instead”.

She has since returned to Los Angeles but is battling with what to do next.

“[She] feels that she has tried everything,” a source close to Kim recently told People.

“She isn’t getting back what she needs from Kanye,” the insider added. “She was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye.”

According to the source, Kanye wants to work on their marriage.

“He doesn’t seem to get what she is saying,” the source added though. “He hasn’t changed anything that she told him needs to change.

“Kim is very torn. The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers.”

Since asking for “compassion and empathy” for Kanye while he struggles to cope with his mental health, Kim has not publicly commented again on the rapper and the status of their relationship.

She seems to be focusing on the kids, sharing a photo on Instagram of the couple’s youngest child, Psalm, and her cousin True, shortly after returning from Wyoming.

“These two are besties,” she wrote.