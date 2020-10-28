Kim Kardashian West mocked for ‘humble’ birthday party on private island

“I realise that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

Kardashian West was also criticised for appearing to brag about having a party on social media.

“Cool, people have had to say goodbye to loved ones over the phone while they died alone in a hospital,” writer Jenna Quigley said. “But neat trip to post all over social media while the world suffers. So humble and so down to earth, truly.”

She added: “Like, have a birthday trip but to post it all over social media right now is disgustingly tone deaf AT BEST.”

Music journalist Eve Barlow observed: “For Kim Kardashian, having enough money to do everything she wants doesn’t suffice. She has to tell everyone.”

Colin Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, simply wrote: “Let them eat cake.”