Kim shares personal photo album

Kim Kardashian threw a fun first birthday party for her daughter Chicago over a week ago.

And on Tuesday the beauty, 38, shared several images from the big event which was held at her Hidden Hills, California mansion with Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie in attendance.

In a special portrait, Chi – born by gestational carrier – looked sweet in her white silk dress with black lace-up boots. The caption read, ‘My baby Chicago turned 1 this month and we threw her an Alice in “One”derland themed party.’

It looked as if the little girl, whose father is rapper Kanye West, had fun with some berries as she had stained her white dress.

She was standing on a beige surface next to fake grass.

The third child to Kim and Kanye was also seen walking outside next to her brother Saint, who had several balloons around him.

Mama Kim wore a very tight grey Lycra suit that hugged her curves and added a grey jacket.

She also had on grey socks and sneakers.

The Selfish author was holding little Chicago as she stood next to three performers dressed as Alice In Wonderland characters.

Another precious photo was of Kim placing a gold, blue, pink and purple balloon crown on little Chi who just stared at her mommy.

Kim and Kanye must have spent a fortune on the party as an entire room was decorated with fake grass, trees, flowers and a long table with chairs.

There was a four-tier cake from Hansen’s Cakes and plenty of other sweets.

The Armenian beauty showed off beautifully decorated treats, which featured an exquisite cake, cake pops, cookies, donuts, macaroons and more.

The event was most likely put on by Mindy Weiss, who did Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash at Kim’s house in December.