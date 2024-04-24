King Charles recognises Queen and Prince William in honours list and creates new role for Kate, Princess of Wales

The King has recognised the public service of his family in a new list of honours, including creating a new role for the Princess of Wales.

King Charles has thanked his “beloved” daughter-in-law, in a way that only royals can, by making her the Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour.

The palace say this is a new appointment to the Order.

Royal watchers will see it as a significant move by the King as it’s the first time a member of the Royal Family has ever been appointed to the Companions of Honour.

It was founded by King George V in 1917 to recognise outstanding achievements in the Arts, Sciences, Medicine and Public Service.

Kate’s interest in the arts is evident as a patron of the National Portrait Gallery, the V&A Museum and the Royal Photographic Society.

Image: Kate’s honour recognises her support for the arts. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Current members include Sir David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, and Sir Elton John, and previously Professor Stephen Hawking and Sir Winston Churchill.

The monarch has also appointed Queen Camilla to be Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. It was a role fulfilled in the past by Prince Philip.

The Order honours a broad cross-section of society, both military and civilian.

Meanwhile, Prince William has been presented with a title held by his father, until he became King in 2022, becoming Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath.

The order was established by King George I in 1725 but is believed to date back as far as the eighth century, recognising members of the military or civil service for exemplary service.

The new appointments come at a time when the King has relied on his family for more support in his duties since his cancer diagnosis.

In new appointments to the Order of the Garter, which are traditionally announced on St George’s Day, The Duchess of Gloucester has been made a Royal Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

She is joined by composer Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber who is made a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, along with Air Chief Marshal the Lord Peach, and Lord Kakkar, known for his services to healthcare.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.

Each year, it is celebrated with a procession and service in the grounds of Windsor Castle.