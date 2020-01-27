King Monada welcomes his third child

Channel24

Ska Mbhora Moreki hitmaker King Monada has welcomed his third child. The muso took to social media to share the happy news with is followers.

Hours after the mother gave birth, Monada shared snaps of his growing family.

“Mommy & Daddy, Thank you Lord,” he posted.

Monada has a daughter named Temoso who is eight years old, and a baby boy named Junior.

The father-of-three told City Press that his lifestyle has improved considerably since he signed up with his new record label.

“I have upgraded from a Citi Golf to a Mercedes-Benz,” Monada was quoted saying, whose real name is Khutso Steven Kgale.

“I’m not a moreki for girls or my friends. I just take care of my family and bless Limpopo with my music,” he told the publication.