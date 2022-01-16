Kirsty Coventry Under Fire Over All-White Hockey Team

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

YOUTH, Sports, Arts and Recreation minister Kirsty Coventry has come under fire from stakeholders following the selection of all white senior women’s hockey team to represent Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.

The tournament begins on Monday and runs until January 23.

Social media has been awash with harsh comments over the criteria used to select the team, with some users alleging racism.

One aggrieved parent whose daughter failed to make it into the team said there are many talented black girls in the country, but they are never recognised.

“An all-white hockey team representing a black nation. Hockey is played in many schools how was the selection done. The minister needs to be probed as I observed teams with white sports people are funded in everything. President Emmerson Mnangagwa are we back in Rhodesia,” the woman, who punctuates her complaints with extreme swearing, said.

“Kirsty Coventry must not take us back to Rhodesia. We need equal support for everyone in Zimbabwe,” another woman posted on Twitter.

Zimbabwe are in Pool A together with South Africa, Namibia and Uganda.

They will play against South Africa on Monday.

The team is under the guidance of coach Patricia Davies.

From the pool matches, there will be cross-pool play-offs and then the final games to determine the final rankings.

Pool B consists of Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia.

The men’s competition is featuring seven teams South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and Uganda.

Pool A is made up of South Africa, Kenya and Namibia.

Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and Uganda make up Pool B.