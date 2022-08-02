Klusener backs Zimbabwe’s attacking approach

Zimbabwean batting coach Lance Klusener urges his charges to remain positive instead of going into a shell in the shortest format even if their backs are against the wall.

Zimbabwe found themselves tottering at 31/5 inside seven overs before the in-form Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl steadied the ship with 80 runs for the sixth-wicket stand to help the host post 135-8 though it hardly seemed to be challenging at the end.

Questions were raised regarding the mindset carried by the top-order of the home team as many felt instead of going all out they could have taken a conservative approach after losing couple of early wickets, though Klusener begged to differ.

”We want to change the way we have been playing and the way we have been batting for a long time and that is a challenge for us,” Klusener after the second game.

”We as a team or me as a batting coach would stay away from going into a shell and just because we are 10 for 3 doesn’t mean we are going to be 15-4 you know. We could also be 100 for 3. I think for us as a batting unit we need to see the brighter side rather than let’s consolidate and put 130 on the board because you are going to lose anyway,” he said.

”I think we have enough talent in that batting unit to continue to be positive and positive doesn’t mean ‘run down the wicket and hit every ball for six’ but just dead batting balls back up the wicket for us is not an option anymore. We are challenging the players to be able to rotate the strike and get seven runs an over without having to take any risk because that is the challenge we are going to bring because we not doing that other teams are doing that and we want to play in the World Cup,” he said.

”We all are going to be positive and that is how we are going to play and if you look at the world that is how a lot of other teams play as well. When you don’t get it right it can look ugly but as I mentioned earlier in the last 10 overs we scored nine runs an over from 20-5 and that shows what we can do. So yeah just patting the ball back and going into our shell (is not something for me),” he said.

Klusener added that they should be patient with opener Regis Chakaba despite his low form considering the fact they are working with them to bring a balance between aggression and caution.

”I think Regis [Chakaba] we are trying to change the way he has been playing in the past. We wanted him to be more positive and I think we saw glimpses of that in Bulawayo,” said the former South African.

”He hasn’t really come off as much as we would have liked in the last two games. Regis is a seriously quality and talented player. I think he at that moment is a work in progress in terms of the balance that he wants to achieve and how he is going to bat and how hard he is going to play in the power play. Six overs of Regis in the powerplay, we will have sixty,” he said.