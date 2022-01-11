Kombayi Beats Chamisa’s Ally, Bounces Back As Gweru Mayor

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

HAMUTENDI Kombayi of the MDC-T has bounced back as Gweru mayor following an election held Tuesday after beating Nelson Chamisa’s ally, Martin Chivhoko.

Kombayi was fired as the mayor of Gweru in 2017 by the then Local Government Minister Saviuor Kasukuwere.

He replaces Josiah Makombe who was recalled as councillor by the MDC-T led Douglas Mwonzora late last year.

Kombayi, a well-known businessman in Gweru, polled 11 votes against four won by Chivhoko from Chamisa’s MDC Alliance.

In a brief speech after the election, the mayor called for unity in the deeply divided Gweru City Council.

“I am urging unity amongst us councillors for the development of our city. What is core to our mission as councillors, is to bring development to our city,” he said.

Kombayi is the son of late popular Gweru businessman and politician, Patrick Kombayi.