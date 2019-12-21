Kombi Accident Claims 12 Lives in Mudzi

By Staff Reporter

The 2019 Festive Season started on a sad note when 12 people died Friday along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway in Mudzi when a commuter omnibus that they were travelling in, burst a tyre and veered off the road.

Paul Nyathi, the police spokesperson confirmed that 10 people died on the spot, one on the way to hospital while the other died on admission at Kotwa hospital in Mudzi.

“Ten people died on the spot and many people were injured. Police are investigating the cause of the accident,” he said.

Mudzi District Development Coordinator, Robert Muzezewa said three of the critically injured passengers have been transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare, while others are admitted at Kotwa hospital.