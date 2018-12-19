Kombi accident death toll rises to 17: police

By Xinhua

THE death toll from the accident involving two commuter buses in Zimbabwe along the Harare – Nyamapanda highway on Sunday has risen to 17, police confirmed Wednesday.

The accident occurred after two minibuses collided head-on 49 km from Harare along the highway to Mozambique, with 12 people dying on the spot while others died on admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

In a statement, police spokesperson Charity Charamba said most of the dead had been identified.

The accident happened after a tyre burst on one of the buses, leading it to encroach onto the lane of the other vehicle.

The Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) on Tuesday urged the government to ban the use of second-hand tyres on public service vehicles.

“As PAZ we call upon Government to act decisively on the ban on second-hand tyres and they should also ensure that as a nation we are able to manufacture affordable tyres that suit our climate and road conditions,” PAZ president Tafadzwa Goliati said in a statement.

He requested the police and the Vehicle Inspection Department to work round the clock on the highways during the festive season to prevent further loss of life and injuries due to road accidents.

About 100 people have died from major road accidents involving buses since the beginning of November.