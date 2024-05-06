Kombi overturns three times near Chivhu, school children injured

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

SOME Mutero High School learners were seriously injured this morning when a kombi they were travelling in from Harare to Gutu lost control and overturned three times.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the accident at the 106 km peg near Chivhu.

“The ZRP confirms that a Toyota Quantum Kombi was involved in a serious road traffic accident at the 106 km peg along Harare-Beitbridge Road near Chivhu whilst carrying school children from Mutero High School in Gutu, the driver and a parent.

“The kombi was on its way to Masvingo when the driver lost control and the Kombi overturned three times near Munyati Bridge and landed on its wheels”, said the police statement.

All injured occupants were rushed to Chivhu General Hospital for treatment.

“The accident occurred at around 1000 hours this morning. All the vehicle occupants are currently being treated at Chivhu General Hospital,” added police.

The school pupils were returning to school for their second term of the year.