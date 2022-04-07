Komichi Calls For All-stakeholders Dialogue

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE MDC-T, which suffered a humiliating defeat in the recently held by-elections, has called for urgent national dialogue among various stakeholders.

The Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T failed to win a single seat in the by-elections, with 19 of the 28 National Assembly seats being won by Citizens for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

The rest were won by Zanu PF.

Before the by-elections, Mwonzora and President Emmerson Mnangagwa held secret “national dialogue” meetings at State House.

The meetings follow the submission of a document of the party’s position to Mnangagwa on national dialogue. Addressing a rally in Highfield ahead of the by-elections, Mwonzora said dialogue between him and Mnangagwa will commence soon after the by-elections.

Asked when the talks will resume following the conclusion of the mini-polls, MDC –T national chairperson, Morgen Komichi, said no date has yet been set, but said his party is in support of inclusive dialogue instead of talks between Mwonzora and Mnangagwa.

“We are still waiting for the dates for the dialogue, but we want an all- inclusive dialogue which pursues an inclusive agenda. This dialogue, in our view, should include stakeholders such as traditional leaders, labour, churches, civic society and all other key stakeholders, who will reach consensus on the resolution of the economic crisis facing the country,” said Komichi, who is also the party’s Midlands Senator.

Komichi suggested that the Political Actors Dialogue which was established by Mnangagwa after the 2018 general elections, should also be part of the dialogue.

He challenged the government to urgently convene the talks saying the move is the only panacea to the country’s challenges.

“If the government is genuinely concerned about the people ‘s lives, it should call for dialogue among all Zimbabweans so that we can solve our problems, which are mainly economical. This dialogue, which we are proposing should not be elitist, should be stakeholders driven. All our problems, starting from Lancaster talks up to 2009 during the MDC’s conflict with Zanu PF, have been resolved by dialogue,” argued Komichi.