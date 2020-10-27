Komichi pledge to unite Zim opposition against Zanu PF

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

MDC-T presidential hopeful and national chair Morgen Komichi has pledged to bring together all opposition parties in the fight for Zanu PF poll defeat 2023 if voted party leader.

The opposition senator is battling for the party’s top job together with interim leader Thokozani Khupe, party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora and senior politician Elias Mudzuri.

The MDC-T heads for its extraordinary congress this December to replace founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai died 2018, leaving a bitter tussle for his replacement among his lieutenants.

The courts have since ruled MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa was illegitimately elevated to party leader.

In an exclusive interview with NewZimbabwe.com Monday, Komichi, said he was determined to lead a grand political grouping in pursuit of a Zanu PF defeat in the 2023 elections.

“I am the choice of the delegates. The opposition politics in Zimbabwe needs a leader who can unify fragmented factions to form formidable force against Zanu PF,” Komichi said.

“This was Morgan Tsvangirai’s vision.

“I will bring all opposition parties together to set up a formidable opposition front against Zanu PF come 2023 general elections.

“I will lead the party myself but will be consulting the people where necessary.”

Komichi also contradicted party leader Khupe who has not hidden her desires for western imposed sanctions against the country to be scrapped.

“There is a need of a practical approach when dealing with sanctions,” said the opposition senator.

“Zimbabweans need to engage internally and adopt a one voice against sanctions. The sanctions must go and at the same time what caused them must go too.

“Respecting the rule of law, observing human rights, instituting electoral, economic and political reforms are some of the key issues that need to be addressed for sanctions to go.”