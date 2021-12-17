Komichi To ‘Take Appropriate’ Action Over Fake Resignation Message

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

THE MDC-T national chairperson Morgen Komichi has dismissed as “fake and misguided” his resignation from the opposition and has threatened to take “appropriate action”.

A Twitter message was posted Wednesday claiming Komichi had resigned from the MDC-T.

In his statement Thursday, Komichi said that the Twitter account behind the conspiracy of him resigning from office as the national chairperson for MDC T was a “forgery and unsound”.

“I would like it to be known to all that the tweet circulating that I have resigned from MDC-T is fake and misguided,” Komichi said.

“The Twitter handle which was used to carry that message @morgan_komichi and posted on 15 December at 9:59 am is not even mine. My name is Morgen and not Morgan. I will take appropriate action to deal with this mischief,” Komichi threatened.

Komichi added: “There are those bent on creating wrong impressions in an effort to try to prop up their waning outfit’s fortunes. This is a sign of desperation and trying to destabilise the MDC-T which is enjoying a massive regrowth, (and it) will not work,”

“We are currently focused on the preparations for our ordinary congress as well as gearing for the March 2022 by-elections.”

The Douglas Mwonzora MDC-T is currently involved in a fierce internal battle amid claims the opposition wants to recall Vice President Thokozani Khupe from Parliament.

Khupe has since dragged her colleagues to court over the issue.

In a joint urgent application filed at the Bulawayo High Court Monday, Khupe, Gweru mayor Josiah Makombe, and Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko claimed they were being targeted for allegedly sympathising with Zanu PF and MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa.

But in response to the court application, the MDC-T secretary-general, Paurina Mpariwa said the party could not furnish the applicant with the minutes of the November 26 meeting as they contained some confidential information.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to furnish you with minutes of the national council meeting of November 26, 2021. First, these minutes are not yet ready as the officer responsible for compiling them, the chief of staff, Mr Collen Gwiyo, is out of office due to circumstances beyond his control,” she said.

“Second, the minutes will only be usable by anyone, including ourselves, after they have been formally passed as a true record by the national council itself.

“Third, these minutes contain confidential information of the party which goes beyond the issues you have raised. Given our response on whether or not the meeting resolved to recall your client, the minutes are irrelevant to this issue.”

Mpariwa dismissed Khupe’s claims that the national council meeting resolved to recall her from Parliament, claiming that she (Khupe) was a participant in the meeting and she could have challenged the recall if it was discussed during the meeting.