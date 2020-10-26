Kuda Mahachi Clear of Covid-19 After Initial Positive Test

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS winger Kuda Mahachi made a return to action for SuperSport United in their South African Premiership win over Limpopo based side Black Leopards at a rainy Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday, after making a quick recovery following a Covid-19 positive test just over a fortnight ago.

The 27-year-old football star missed Zimbabwe’s friendly match with Malawi on October 11 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Zimbabwe drew 0-0 in Blantyre after preparations hampered by poor planning by ZIFA.

Mahachi was one of the players who got a late call-up to the national team but got the shock results after taking a mandatory test which must be taken within a 72-hour window before travel.

The Supersport winger was advised to self-isolate for 14 days but returned to training on Friday, a day before the Pretoria club’s opening match of the season against Maritzburg.

“Feels nice to be back #Team papa God 💙,” an elated Mahachi wrote on his Facebook page accompanied by a video of his introduction into the match.

Mahachi was introduced on 71 minutes in the match which SuperSport claimed a 2-0 victory courtesy of a brace from Bradley Grobler.

Mahachi came off the bench for Iqraam Rayners who debuted for United last weekend in the MTN8 Cup quarterfinal against newcomers TTM FC and put a solid shift as the Kaitano Tembo-coached side got their campaign off to a positive start.

SuperSport United finished the match with 10 men after former Zimbabwe Warriors defender Onismor Bhasera was sent off after picking up his second yellow card of the game in the 65th minute.

Mahachi’s recovery comes at a time when three Bulawayo City players tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, the Bulawayo local authority-owned side has been compelled to send its secretariat staff into isolation.

The premiership side embarked on a “self-initiated” testing exercise that saw its players, secretariat, and coaching staff getting tested last Thursday in anticipation of the restart of training programmes.

The trio, whose names have been withheld, become the first footballers in the domestic league to test positive for Covid-19.