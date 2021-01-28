Kuda Tagwirei Airlifted To China After Testing Covid-19 Positive – Jonathan Moyo

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL Zimbabwe business mogul and co-advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, is reported to have been airlifted to China Thursday morning for emergency treatment after testing Covid-19 positive.

This was revealed Thursday by exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo who said the Sakunda Holdings owner was accompanied to Dubai by five medical doctors.

At the time of publishing this article, Moyo reported Tagwirei was in Dubai for a stopover en-route to China.

“Mnangagwa’s A6 private jet with Tagwirei and five doctors on board has landed in Dubai on what appears to be a stopover. Signs are that it is headed for China. Tagwirei, Mnangagwa’s big money man, is said to have been recovering well from #COVID19, only to relapse badly yesterday!” Moyo said.

Earlier, Moyo had said Tagwirei was flown on a Mnangagwa linked private jet.

“Tagwirei was airlifted on a Mnangagwa-linked private jet, Boeing 737-725 (BBJ), that’s also been linked to systematic gold smuggling in recent months, shown here earlier today on its flight path to Dubai!” he said.

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to verify Moyo’s claims were unsuccessful.

However, the former government information tsar and one time Zanu PF strategist usually issues accurate statements on the goings on in both government and Zanu PF.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior government official told NewZimbabwe.com that Tagwirei should be allowed to maintain his privacy as a private citizen.

“Presidential advisors are independent people who run their lives privately. Government cannot be found commenting on their lives let alone their health issues,” the source said.

Tagwirei is reported to have fallen ill a few days after hosting a party on New Year’s Eve, which was attended by scores of senior government officials and business executives who did not observe Covid-19 regulations such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks.

Tagwirei has a vast business empire ranging from fuel, banking, transport to mining.