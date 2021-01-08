Kwekwe City Boss Dies From Heart Complications

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

KWEKWE City Council Assistant Health Director John Bandama died in the early hours of Thursday due to suspected heart complications.

Kwekwe Mayor Angeline Kasipo confirmed the incident.

“It is with sadness that we would like to announce the death of our Assistant Health Director John Bandama. This is a sad moment for the city as a whole.

“We would like to express our condolences to the Bandama family and the entire city of Kwekwe during this trying period,” Kasipo said.

She said although details surrounding the city executive’s death were not yet clear at the time of announcing the incident, initial indications pointed to heart complications.

“Though details of his death are not yet clear, we have heard that it was pneumonia. The pneumonia might have been compounded by heart complications. Bandama had an underlying heart condition from what we gathered,” Kasipo said.

The Kwekwe city official’s death follows that of Mutare Town Clerk Joshua Maligwa who this week succumbed to Covid-19.