Kwekwe City under fire for digging up, destroying graves in Amaveni

By Staff Reporter

KWEKWE City Council is under fire from residents after it recently destroyed graves at Amaveni Old Cemetery while in the process of constructing a sewer line through the graveyard.

Graves belonging to some of Kwekwe’s notable individuals were dug up, while others had debris fall in, according to councillor, Edu Makomborero Mlambo.

Disgruntled residents of Amaveni said council had failed to consult them before commencement of the project.

Mlambo described the incident as unfortunate.

“It is true, council destroyed some graves at Amaveni Old Cemetery. This is a cemetery where most of the senior citizens who contributed to the development of Amaveni were buried,” said Mlambo.

“The council is currently in the process of constructing a sewer line to service the residents. However, it is sad that the sewer line is passing through the graves and in the process, graves have been destroyed, some dug up, some buried with debris from the excavation.

“I am going to engage the council on the way forward. While I cannot predict the outcome of the meeting, it is my view that as council, we must engage the affected people and if possible, compensate them.

Merk Mlambo, whose parents are also buried at Amaveni, said he stopped council officials from damaging their graves with just about 100 metres to get to them.

“Our parents’ graves were saved at the very last minute. I managed to stop the officials from destroying the graves. There were now about 100 metres from my parents’ graves when I arrived. This is quite disturbing. It is sad that council is sending inexperienced officials to undertake such jobs,”said Mlambo.

“They have just neglected this cemetery, as can be seen with the overgrowth.

“We are Africans, and these graves have sentimental value to us and this desecration is not going to be tolerated.”