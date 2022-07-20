Kwekwe council blasts ZUPCO for not paying bus termini fees 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT owned transporter, ZUPCO has come under fire from Kwekwe councilors for not paying bus terminus fees at the city’s termini, in the process prejudicing the local authority of potential revenue.

Speaking at a full council meeting recently, councillor Angeline Kasipo demanded answers to why ZUPCO was not paying the fees while using the local authority’s facility.

Kasipo, a former mayor and the first female to be mayor for the city, highlighted that in neighboring Gweru, the public operator was paying its fees.

“I want to find out if the Zupco buses and kombis are now paying entrance fees. If they are not paying entrance fees I want to find out reasons of why the transporter is not paying?” Kasipo queried council management

“In Gweru, ZUPCO is paying entrance fees. Why is that situation not obtaining here in Kwekwe?”

Kasipo’s sentiments were echoed by fellow councilor, Washington Moyo, who argued that if ZUPCO was not paying entrance fees, it as therefore prudent for the public transporter to find an alternative place where they can park their vehicles and create space for paying kombis.

“ZUPCO must be paying as they are taking up space and council is not benefiting anything. If they are not prepared to pay, they must take their operations elsewhere,” said Moyo.

Kwekwe City acting chamber secretary, Athnus Chidzurira, said Kwekwe is engaging ZUPCO over the issue.

“We are still engaging them on the way forward. They stopped paying during the Covid-19 period. After the loosening of Covid-19 regulatios we have been engaging them,” said Chidzurira.