Kwekwe Dan Drinks Lethal Poison At In-laws’ House Over Wife’s Infidelity

By Staff Reporter

A KWEKWE man who could not stomach his wife’s alleged infidelity left the community in shock after he gulped deadly poison at her parent’s home before dropping dead in the yard.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident Friday.

Mahoko also revealed another man from Gweru killed himself by drinking poison for as yet unknown reasons.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms investigating two cases of death by poisoning where two men in Gweru and Kwekwe died after consuming poisonous substances. The cases occurred on 09 January 2022 at around 2000 hours in Mkoba, Gweru and 13 January 2022 at about 1045 hours in Amaveni, Kwekwe respectively,” Mahoko said.

“Marcus Sanyangore a male adult aged 36 years of Amaveni, Kwekwe went to his in-laws’ place of residence where he found his sister-in-law Olgar Sipinyu a female aged 36 years. Sanyangore then drank a liquid substance he was holding in front of the sister-in-law. He fell down and died on the spot,” Mahoko said.

The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene, and the body was conveyed to Kwekwe Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

“We appeal to members of the public to always solve disputes amicably by engaging third parties taking one’s life will never be a solution,” Mahoko said.

About the Gweru man, Dereck Njanji, Mahoko said: “It is alleged that the now deceased Dereck Njanji, a male aged 31 years of Mkoba 5, Gweru called his former wife Rumbidzai Njanji aged 31 years of Mkoba 14, Gweru to his place of residence. The latter responded by sending someone who upon arrival discovered Dereck lying outside the house complaining of stomach pains. Dereck was rushed to Gweru Provincial hospital where he died in admission after disclosing that he had taken poison,” Mahoko said.

The body was ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.