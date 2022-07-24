Kwekwe finally gets back ambulances impounded by ZIMRA four years ago

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

KWEKWE has finally managed to get back two ambulances that were impounded by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) four years ago, on suspicion of having been smuggled into the country.

The ambulances were purchased in 2018 by former Mbizo legislator Vongai Mupereri who then donated them to council.

They were impounded as part of investigations into former State House principal director for residence Douglas Tapfuma, who was arrested on abuse of office charges and having fraudulently importing a fleet of vehicles including two ambulances.

“As you are aware our ambulances were impounded and we have not been resting. We have been engaging relevant offices for us to recover the ambulances until they relented and gave us back those ambulances,” said town clerk Lucia Mkandla.

“We are also awaiting to take delivery of another new ambulance which we purchased to add to the fleet. Our city is experiencing massive population growth and we must have service delivery which meet the standards which is in line with the expansion.”