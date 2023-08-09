Kwekwe Globe and Phoenix school pupils still stranded months after classrooms’ collapse

Globe and Phoenix school classroom after collapsing into illegal mine shaft

Globe and Phoenix school classroom after collapsing into illegal mine shaft

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Zanu-PF Kwekwe Central Parliamentary aspirant Energy Ncube has said Globe and Phoenix Primary school pupils are still learning in makeshift tents several months after their classrooms caved in.

Speaking at a constituency rally recently, Ncube said processes need to be expedited so that lessons can resume in a conducive environment.

The school collapsed about four months ago following massive gold panning activities by artisanal miners who were prospecting for gold within the school environs.

Consequently, a classroom block caved in while classes were in session, leaving some learners injured.

Government later declared the school “too risky” for lessons to continue.

Since then learners from Globe and Phoenix have been squatting at nearby Sally Mugabe Primary School using makeshift tents as shelter.

“The situation is terrible for the learners, as the learning conditions are not conducive. It is a critical issue which needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency so that the learners from Globe and Phoenix will have their school and learn in a conducive environment,” he said.

Government has since identified a new site to build the school.

However, a Geological Survey report to evaluate the impact of mining on the site is stalling construction progress.