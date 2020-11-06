Kwekwe Man (56) On The Run After Killing Wife (42) In Infidelity Row

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A 56-year-old Kwekwe man is on the run after he recently brutally murdered his wife (42) in a suspected case of infidelity.

The accused Charles Chinyama of Millennium Park in Redcliff is believed to have stabbed his wife Ruth Marufu on the neck before clubbing her on the head.

NewZimbabwe.com has gathered that Chinyama’s tenant in the early hours of the morning head the now deceased, “screaming for help”.

While Midlands police provincial spokesperson Joel Goko was not immediately available for comment, police sources indicated that investigations were underway.

“In the early hours of the morning of 22 October, the accused’s tenant, Lameck Makuvaza was awakened by the voice of the now deceased who was screaming for help,” sources said.

The distress calls led to the tenant to investigate.

Makuvaza “saw blood in his landlord’s bedroom door before he made enquiries on whether everything was OK.”

However, Chinyama did not respond to his tenant’s question but just walked out of the house.

Makuvaza, sensing something was amiss, went into his landlord’s bedroom and found the now deceased in a pool of blood.

He alerted the neighbours leading to police being called to the scene.

The body was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital for postmortem.

Police reports indicate that the body of the now deceased, upon inspection, was found to have, “one stab wound on the neck, one incised wound on the upper lip and two incised wounds on the head were observed.”

Meanwhile, sources have told NewZimbabwe.com the couple was having marital problems as the husband suspected his wife of infidelity.

Things came to a head on the fateful day after the now deceased came back from Kadoma to collect her belongings.

However, Chinyama went berserk arguing his spouse would only desert him for another man when she was dead.

“The fight started after the now deceased came back from Kadoma and packed her belongings indicating she was tired of domestic abuse she was receiving from her husband,” sources said.

This, however, incensed Chinyama who also suspected his wife was dumping him for another man based in Kadoma.