Kwekwe Man Loses US$11 500 To Armed Robbers 

By Staff Reporter

A 44-year-old man from Kwekwe has lost property cash and property worth US$13 500 at gunpoint by five robbers.

According to Midlands provincial spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko are investigating the matter which occurred Thursday night.

“Circumstances are that on 15 July at about 0020 hours the complainant, Webster Mafele was asleep in his bedroom when five unknown men armed with a pistol and logs broke into his house,” said Mahoko.

“They entered the room where he was sleeping, one of the suspects struck Mafele with a log all over the body demanding cash. The suspects ransacked the house and robbed him of a G-Tel x7 cellphone, Huawei P30 lite cellphone, Nokia 3 cellphone, Tec 55 inch Television set, Acer laptop, and US$11 500 cash.”

The suspects are still at large while investigations are still in progress.

Mahoko has advised the public note to keep large sums of cash in their homes.

“To prevent thefts of large sums of money people who handle large sums of money are called upon to deposit all money not intended for immediate use in banks. This also has an effect of increasing circulation of money for the betterment of the economy,” he said.