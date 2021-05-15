Kwekwe Moots Ban On Gatherings As Residents Chair Succumbs To Covid-19

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

KWEKWE has recommended restrictions on public gatherings in the city after Kwekwe Residents chairperson and prominent businessman Robson Kadenhe has succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

Kadenhe is believed to have contracted the virus through a niece who recently returned from India where a rampaging Covid-19 menace continues to claim thousands.

India has in recent weeks become a global Covid-19 epicentre registering an average of at least 3 000 Covid-19 deaths a day.

“Community mobilisation and health education needs to be stepped up. Public gatherings must be restricted in the city.

“All returnees and foreigners need to be tested for Covid-19 and quarantined,” read city preliminary recommendations.

“The outbreak report of Covid-19 in Kwekwe City started on the 12th of May 2021 following the death of Robson Kadenhe (76/M) of 22 Old Gokwe Road, Chicago Plots.

“Mr Kadenhe, his wife (Mary Kadenhe) and nephew (Nataly Kadenhe, 21/F) who returned from India on 29th April were antigen (Ag) tested on 9 May 2021 at their plot by Dr Tavashure.

“Mr Kadenhe and his wife tested positive and Nataly tested negative. Mr Kadenhe died on 12 May 2021.”

Kadenhe, it has been gathered, fell sick on 8 May 2021 and exhibited symptoms such as fever, chills, dry cough and diarrhoea.

The now deceased, according to the report, was a known hypertensive on treatment and had high RBS levels above 33 at the time he was first seen by his doctor on the 9th of May though he was not a known diabetic.

“His condition is reported to have deteriorated on the 12th of May and as arrangements were being made to send him for ICU care, he died in an ambulance on arrival to Kwekwe hospital,” the report read.

According to the report, one Zvichauya Midzi an EHT at Kwekwe City Health, who had contact with both Mr Kadenhe and Nataly while they were processing their business licence tested positive on 12 May 2021 at Cimas Laboratory.

It is said a total of 9 contacts of the three cases were tested on 13 May at Al Davis Clinic and 6 tested positive.

Contact tracing was conducted and four contacts of the Kadenhes who stay at the plot and had no symptoms were Ag tested at Al Davis Clinic and one tested positive.

A follow up on Midzi was done on 13 May 2021 and a total of five contacts exhibiting symptoms such as cough and fever were tested and all tested positive.

The five contacts of Midzi included three minors aged between 4 and 12 enrolled at Goldridge Primary School tested positive.

Furthermore, four teachers from the school were tested at Al Davis Clinic and they all tested negative.