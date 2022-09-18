Kwekwe Polytechnic moves in to safeguard its intellectual property rights

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

KWEKWE Polytechnic has said it has taken steps in safeguarding its intellectual property rights by registering patents.

The revelations were made by Kwekwe Polytechnic principal Evans Musara during the institutions’ graduation ceremony, last week.

“As has become part of our DNA, we have not rested to churn out remarkable innovations on a yearly basis and we have now moved a gear up in trying to ensure that we register patent so as to safeguard our intellectual property and mass produce them for the market.

“These include but not limited to the engine-drawn plough, the paraplegic hand controls or motor vehicles and many more,” Musara said.

Musara said through these innovations the institution is playing its part towards the realisation of the National Development Strategy (NDS 1) through the implementation of the Education 5.0 philosophy.

The institution has instituted a number of developments, which include the installation of 40 000 litre reservoir tanks to deal with incessant water cuts.

“As part of our energy security and to deal with erratic power supply, in November 2021 we acquired two huge hi-tech power generators with 20KVA capacity. Moreso, in partnership with ILO, we erected a biogas digestor to power our kitchen,” he said.

The polytechnic is also set to expand to Gokwe.

“Gokwe Town has since offered us land for the purpose of setting up our Kwekwe Polytechnic Gokwe Campus and Innovation Hub.”