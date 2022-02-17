Kwekwe Residents Stage Protest Against Increased Rates

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

RESIDENTS of Kwekwe Tuesday staged a demonstration against council’s decision to hike rates.

This comes after government approved Kwekwe City Council’s ZW$7,5 billion budget.

Police had to be called in to disperse the residents who had picketed the civic centre to hand over a petition to mayor Future Titora, who was not available to receive the petition.

“We the undersigned are Kwekwe residents sign this petition demanding an immediate reduction of the council’s rates that were issued without proper consultations. As residents we feel the council unilaterally hiked the rates without proper consultations and without consideration of the cost of living that affects the ordinary Kwekwe resident,” the petition reads.

“Whilst appreciating the operational challenges facing the council, we feel the local authority has gone against Section 264 (2) of the Zimbabwe’s Constitution which encourages, “to give power of local governance to the people and enhance their participation in the exercise of the powers of the State and in making decisions affecting them,” the petition further reads.

“Rates be reduced back to the former rates bearing in mind that we are in the Covid-19 era and citizens are struggling to put food on the table, let alone pay bills of ZW$9000 to ZW$10000 amounting to US$85-90 at bank rate. Council should engage a budget consultation process that put the residents input into consideration, not just to do meetings for formalities sake.”