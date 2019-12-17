Kwekwe Residents to Petition Minister Over Mayor’s $1m Toyota Fortuner

By Staff Reporter

KWEKWE: Residents here have come out guns blazing against the MDC-Alliance controlled Kwekwe City Council’s plans to splurge $1 million on a luxurious mayoral vehicle.

The controversial purchase comes at a time when service delivery in the Midlands province town, is on the brink of collapse due to non-delivery of essential services.

The irate residents have also resolved to petition Local Government Minister July Moyo expressing their anger after Kwekwe mayor Angeline Kasipo, recently told journalists that council had already budgeted $1 million for a Toyota Fortuner to be used as a mayoral vehicle.

Kasipo is at the moment using a battered Mazda Familiar car, which was used by Matenda Madzoke during his tenure Kwekwe as mayor.

During his term, Madzoke turned down an offer by the council to buy a luxury vehicle for him.

Kwekwe Residents and Rate Payers Association (KKRPA) Secretary General, Alex Homela described the proposal as a extravagant decision, which betrays lack of priority on the part of the council.

He further described the move by council not only as wasteful, but also counterproductive.

“We have condemned this proposal and we still condemn the proposal to purchase a mayoral vehicle at such an outrageous amount.

“This act of extravagance disregards the allocation of key priorities on the part of council. A vehicle is not a priority at the present moment. Council has pressing issues such as securing water treatment chemicals and other service delivery priorities not a mayoral vehicle,” Homela said.

He said the residents were going to petition Minister Moyo on the issue as the council was giving residents a raw deal.

The Kwekwe City is also reported to have recently forked out nearly $1 million on a vehicle for its Director of Housing Edson Chiyangwa while plans are in place to purchase another vehicle for Health Director Mary Machekeza.