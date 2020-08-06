Kwekwe Town Clerk in Covid-19 scare

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

STAFF at Kwekwe City Council has been thrown into panic after acting Town Clerk Lucia Mkandla went into self isolation after coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive patient.

Mayor Angeline Kasipo confirmed the city boss was in isolation adding that she was yet to be tested for the dreaded disease.

“The Town Clerk is in self isolation after coming into contact with someone who has contracted Covid-19.

“Her driver came into contact with someone who had been infected.

“As a precautionary measure, she is now in self isolation. She is yet to undergo tests. She will be able to know her status after tests. I spoke to her and she told me that she is fine,” Kasipo said.

Sources within council corridors said Mkandla’s driver may have contracted the deadly virus from his wife.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, junior staff within council feel hard done by their bosses who are reluctant to come clean on the status of the city CEO.

“We don’t know why authorities are not coming out clean on the issue. Before she went off duty, Mkandla had a meeting with departmental heads and if her status is questionable, it will put everyone at risk,” said one employee.

Other employees said the situation at Town House was untenable as there was no requisite material to protect staff from catching the disease.

“The situation here is very bad. We deal with the public daily, but we are ill equipped. There is no protective clothing, there are no thermometers, there is no sanitation or fumigation of the place. Authorities here are taking us for granted,” he said.

Meanwhile, councillors in Kwekwe are pushing for the appointment of Mkandla to be the substantive Town Clerk after the position has been vacant for two years.

Mkandla took over the lofty job in an acting capacity since the departure of Town Clerk Emmanuel Musara.