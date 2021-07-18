Kwekwe Woman Dies After Being  Electrocuted While Taking A Bath

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A WOMAN from Kwekwe died Saturday after she was electrocuted she took a shower in her bathroom.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident, which occurred on Saturday evening.

“Police in Midlands Province are investigating a case of sudden death by electrocution where a 21 year old woman died after being electrocuted in a bathroom in Mbizo, Kwekwe,” Mahoko said.

“It is alleged that the now deceased, Tinashe Nyika entered the bathroom intending to take a bath and was electrocuted after she touched the water tape. She screamed for help and was attended to by her father Joshua Nyika who found her lying unconscious. Joshua Nyika ferried her to Kwekwe Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Matter was reported to the police who attended the scene. It was established that there was an electrical faulty where Live electricity cables were in contact with water pipes,” Mahoko said.

The body was taken to Kwekwe Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem while investigations are in progress.

“Members of the public are advised to always have loose Electricity fittings and wires attended to by qualified people whenever they are seen as a way of promoting safety,” he said.