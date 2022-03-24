Kylie Jenner Changes Son’s Name

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

KYLIE JENNER has once again surprised fans, changing her son’s name from Wolf six weeks after naming him.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram account saying the name Wolf ‘didn’t really feel like him’.

Jenner and rapper Travis Scott born Jacques Berman Webster II welcomed their second child on February 2, a day after their daughter, Stormi’s fourth birthday.

Kylie did not reveal what she was changing the baby’s name to.

She recently shared a YouTube video documenting her pregnancy with her second child titled ‘To Our Son’.

In the video all of the Kardashian family took turns to share messages welcoming the new addition to their family.