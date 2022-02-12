Kylie Jenner Reveals Name Of New-born Son

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

REALITY TV star and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner has announced the name of her baby boy and it is nothing like fans would have guessed.

Kylie took to her Instagram to reveal the name of her second child with rapper, Travis Scott born Jacques Berman Webster II.

She wrote ‘Wolf Webster’ with a white heart emoji on her Instagram story.

Earlier this week Kylie announced the birth of her son, a day after her daughter, Stormi’s fourth birthday.

Wolf who was born on February 2 is the latest addition to the Kardashian Jenner family.