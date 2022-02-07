Kylie Jenner Welcomes Second Child

Spread This News

News24

Kylie Jenner on Sunday appeared to announce the birth of her baby boy, posting an Instagram picture of a hand holding a baby’s arm and a message of simply “2/2/22” and a blue heart emoji.

Last year the 24-year-old entrepreneur said she was expecting her second child with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The couple also share four-year-old, Stormi Webster.

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian added to the post “Mommy of two life” and Scott added a series of heart emojis. E! News has since confirmed she gave birth to a baby boy but did not cite any sources.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest sibling of the Kardashian clan made famous by the reality television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended its 15-year run in June 2021.

She is also the founder of beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, which is majority-owned by cosmetics maker Coty Inc.

The TV show launched the beauty and fashion empires of Kylie Jenner and her half-sister Kim Kardashian. The sisters will soon star in a new reality series titled The Kardashians.