Lab Linked To Fired Health Minister Exposed Of Issuing Fake Covid-19 Results

By Ndatenda Njanike

A PRIVATE laboratory, reportedly owned by expelled health minister Obadiah Moyo, has been accused of issuing fake Covid-19 negative results to international travellers without them going through testing processes.

Moyo was dismissed from government duties last year following charges of flouting a Covid-19 government tender.

He was arrested and the matter is still pending before the courts.

However, according to state media, staff members at Klosad Clinical Diagnostics Lab in Avondale, Harare are issuing fake negative certificates to international travellers without going through the Covid-19 screening tests.

It is reported, the corrupt syndicate is producing the fake Covid-19 certificates at a price of US$45 each instead of the recommended US$65 charged by most registered institutions for a legitimate Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that is a prerequisite for international travel. One in need of the Covid-19 negative certificate then saves US$20 in the process.

Klosad Clinical Diagnostics is one of the few laboratories registered to take Covid-19 tests.

“Some members of staff at a private laboratory, Klosad Clinical Diagnostics Lab, in Harare’s Avondale suburb, are issuing out certificates with fake negative Covid-19 results to international travellers without going through the testing process,” the state media reported Sunday.

“Investigations revealed that the laboratory is owned by former Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Obadiah Moyo.”

Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi refused to comment on the matter when contacted by NewZimbabwe.com Sunday.

“I am actually not at work. Currently I am actually attending to personal issues,” he said.

Moyo was also not available for comment as his mobile phone was not reachable.

The scam comes when Zimbabwe has seen a surge in new Covid-19 infections and deaths since the start of the New Year, forcing the government to reimpose lockdown Level IV, which has resulted in the closure of most businesses and restricted travel.