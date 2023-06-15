Spread This News

By William Milasi

THE Labour Amendment Bill which was recently passed in Parliament will relieve mine workers after years of struggling with casualization of labour, Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) has said.

Mine workers have been grappling with casualization of labour, dispute resolution and contract signing amongst others which will be addressed once the bill passes into law.

“The labour bill is really a new dispensation to us as mine workers in many aspects. We have been pushing for a resolution on the issue of casualization of labour which was very rampant and we are going to see a resolution. In addition, we are going to see grey areas such as contract signing and labour broking being addressed as this has become a cause of concern,” he said.

Chinhema explained that dispute resolution in the mining sector has been a challenge.

He added: “This Labour Bill will address the issue of dispute resolution which has been a challenge on the time frames taken to dispose of cases . The bill is reducing the time and making it easy to enforce labour judgements. It is also a welcome development in that maternity leave has also been raised to benefit every employee.”

More importantly, Chinhema said the new Labour Bill will see more unions being admitted into the National Employment Council for Mining.

“We will be finding ourselves in the NEC which has been long overdue. Once in NEC we are definitely going to make sure the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is amended to be in line with the Constitution. These are key reforms that we have been clamouring for and we are so happy with this development. It is our hope that the President will assent the bill”.