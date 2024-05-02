Labour Day: Police blocks workers’ procession, cites security reasons  

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) issued two statements warning the Workers Day organisers against convening a procession and roadshows on the day of commemorations.

Since the establishment of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU), the procession and roadshows have become a headline ritual in the suburbs close to the selected venues. Such activities normally serve as mobilization vehicles to drum up attendance.

But departing from the tradition which has been followed even during the worst years of political tensions in the country, ZRP Chief Superintendent, Regulating Authority for Harare South, M. Manjonjo issued two letters within a space of 48 hours warning the ZCTU to desist from the roadshows.

Sources at the ZCTU said the first letter dated April 28 2024 addressed to ZCTU Secretary General, Japhet Moyo was received on April 30th in the morning.

“You are supposed to hold your commemoration of Worker’s Day at Gwanzura Stadium, Old Highfield, Harare date and time stated in your letter. Procession or marching has not been sanctioned due to security reasons.

“You are instructed not to turn the commemoration of Workers Day into a political activity and notify police of any politicians who would want to hijack your commemoration of Workers Day to further their political mileage,” Manjonjo wrote.

The police superintendent allegedly handed the ZCTU yet another letter within a space of five hours reinforcing the same message highlighting the bans were in line with the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA).

“My office is advising you that your notification to hold a road show for Workers Day 01 May 2024 has been noted and the procession /marching or roadshows has not been sanctioned due to security reasons,” the letter read.

The roadshows were meant to be held in Glen Norah, Glen View and Budiriro suburbs in Harare.

Tight roadblocks were mounted around the Gwanzura Stadium venue in Harare in a move speculators suggested was aimed at barring opposition leader Nelson Chamisa from attending the event.

Highly placed sources in the City of Bulawayo revealed that the ZRP details blocked the workers’ procession halfway through even though permission to convene the activity had been granted before the event.

“We were told that the decision to block the procession was a decision from above so we had to end the activity abruptly,” one source said anonymously.