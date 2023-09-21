Labour demands space in Zim’s ‘opaque’ trade agreements

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has upped the ante in demanding space in the country’s numerous bilateral and multi-lateral trade agreements in a bid to protect the country’s workers from rampant abuses by foreign investors.

The nation currently has Preferential Trade Agreements (PTA) which gives preferential access to certain products from the participating countries by reducing tariffs on the belief that benefits associated will include learning effects, increased foreign investment, and the provision of regional public goods such as transport networks among others.

Currently, Zimbabwe has four operational bilateral trade agreements with Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, and Namibia.

The country is also a signatory of several other Multilateral Trade Agreements within the region and across the continent.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday ZCTU’s head of the Parliamentary Affairs and Advocacy Department, Vimbai Zinyama said the multiplicity of trade agreements that the government has forged in the quest to drum up investment inflows pose serious risks of eroding the workers’ dividend.

She said the numerous incidences where locals have ended up exposed to unsafe working conditions and poor remuneration at foreign owned firms are a direct result of sidelining labour on the negotiating tables.

“As a result, the ZCTU has instituted a campaign on making trade agreements work by pushing for labour’s involvement in deals and agreements taking place. As labour, we must be granted the opportunity to revisit past agreements and see how they have impacted on the lives of the workers and ordinary citizens.

“Over the years we have noted an increase in the mismatch between the lives being led by ordinary folk and the investment inflows of profits generated by foreign capital. We also contend that considering the challenges our country is dealing with, other investors may end up taking advantage of the confusion to shortchange the workers,” she said.

Zinyama said the campaign will see lobbying through various government departments and spaces to make sure that labour is accorded its rightful space in key negotiations.