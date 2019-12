Diaspora Insurance CEO Jeff Madzingo pictured with some members of LUK

Diaspora Insurance CEO Jeff Madzingo pictured with some members of LUK

By UK Correspondent

THE Ladies of UK (LUK), a virtual community of Ladies from Zimbabwe, held its 2019 Christmas Ball at the Belfry Resort and Hotel in Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom over the weekend.

LUK this year was fundraising for the Chitungwiza Albino Children.

Below are images of key sponsor Diaspora Funeral CEO Jeff Madzingo and some LUK ladies captured at the glittering event which brought together over 200 ladies.



Beatrice Khumalo