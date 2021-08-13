Lady Chevrons Brace For Thailand Series

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S national women’s cricket team is bracing for a return to competitive cricket action after starting training on Wednesday ahead of the limited series against visiting Thailand set for Harare next week.

The Lady Chevrons, as the national women’s cricket team is popularly known, were given the green-light to start training under the national Covid-19 protocols by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) weekend.

Zimbabwe is set to play three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and four 50-over matches against the visiting Thailand side in Harare starting next Wednesday.

The visit by Thailand will mark a busy period for the Lady Chevrons, who are preparing for the 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, set for Botswana next month, and the ICC Women’s World Cup Global Qualifier, to be held in Zimbabwe, in November.

In the buildup to the important assignments the national women’s cricket team started training on Wednesday, with 17 players getting into camp.

Lady Chevrons coach Adam Chifo, who is set to welcome several senior players who missed the series against the South Africa Emerging squad in Bulawayo, says he is happy with the players’ fitness levels.

“The players are looking fine, in terms of fitness. So, we started off with match practices and we hope to continue fine-tuning, until next week,” he said.

Thailand, who will be part of the ICC Women’s World Cup Global Qualifier in November, are expected to arrive in Zimbabwe this Sunday.

The touring side will be led by new skipper Naruemol Chaiwai while wicket-keeper Nannapat Khoncharoenkrai will be her deputy.

The Thai Women will start their Zimbabwe tour at Harare from 18th August to 31st August 2021, playing four ODIs and three T20Is against the Zimbabwe Women’s Team. Then they will move on to Potchefstroom to compete in a five ODI and three T20I series against a South Africa Emerging team.

Thailand women head coach, Harshal Pathak, told Emerging Cricket “the biggest benefit of this tour for us is that we will be able to gain valuable experience of playing the 50 and 20-over formats against an international team like Zimbabwe, in their backyard, and a strong South Africa Emerging team in South African conditions where any visiting side will be tested.”

Fixtures:

Wednesday 18 August 2021 – 1st One-day vs Zimbabwe (Harare)

Friday 20 August 2021– 2nd One-day vs Zimbabwe (Harare)

22 August 2021 – 3rd One-day vs Zimbabwe (Harare)

Tuesday 24 August 2021 – 4th One-day vs Zimbabwe (Harare)

Friday 27 August 2021 – 1st T20I vs Zimbabwe (Harare)

Sunday 29 August 2021 – 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe (Harare)

Monday 30 August 2021- 3rd T20I vs Zimbabwe (Harare)