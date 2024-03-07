Lady Chevrons face Uganda in African Games Opener

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior women’s cricket team will Thursday afternoon kick off their African Games campaign with a date against Uganda.

The Lady Chevrons comes into this tournament fresh from India where they went through a two weeks training camp.

In India, Zimbabwe played a friendly game against their opponents Uganda who were also fine tuning their preparations ahead of the tournament.

Both Zimbabwe and Unganda will be using the African Games as part of their Global T20 Women World Cup Qualifiers to be played in Dubai next month.

At the African Games, Zimbabwe are in group B with Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya, while group A has South Africa, Namibia and Nigeria.

The Accra, Ghana African Games marks the inaugural appearance for the game of cricket and both Chevrons and Lady Chevrons are participating in this historical event.